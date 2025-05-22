Advertisement
High school softball: Southern Section playoff results and pairings

Softball glove
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION 6

Ramona Convent 2, Pasadena Poly 0

DIVISION 7

Culver City 12, Silverado 1 (five innings)

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Norco at Ayala

El Modena at Temescal Canyon

DIVISION 2

JSerra at Great Oak

Santa Margarita at Los Alamitos

DIVISION 3

Marina at Yorba Linda

Westlake at Kennedy

DIVISION 4

Long Beach Poly at Harvard-Westlake

Warren at El Toro

DIVISION 5

St. Bonaventure at Riverside North

West Ranch at Cerritos

DIVISION 6

Ramona Convent at University

Rio Hondo Prep at Adelanto

DIVISION 7

Rancho Mirage at Westminster

Culver City at Riverside Notre Dame

DIVISION 8

Cathedral City at Lennox Academy

Hueneme at Calvary Baptist

Note: Finals (all divisions) May 30-31 at Bill Barber Memorial Park, Irvine.

