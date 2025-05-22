High school softball: Southern Section playoff results and pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 6
Ramona Convent 2, Pasadena Poly 0
DIVISION 7
Culver City 12, Silverado 1 (five innings)
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Norco at Ayala
El Modena at Temescal Canyon
DIVISION 2
JSerra at Great Oak
Santa Margarita at Los Alamitos
DIVISION 3
Marina at Yorba Linda
Westlake at Kennedy
DIVISION 4
Long Beach Poly at Harvard-Westlake
Warren at El Toro
DIVISION 5
St. Bonaventure at Riverside North
West Ranch at Cerritos
DIVISION 6
Ramona Convent at University
Rio Hondo Prep at Adelanto
DIVISION 7
Rancho Mirage at Westminster
Culver City at Riverside Notre Dame
DIVISION 8
Cathedral City at Lennox Academy
Hueneme at Calvary Baptist
Note: Finals (all divisions) May 30-31 at Bill Barber Memorial Park, Irvine.
