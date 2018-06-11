How did USC end up having to depend on 18-year-old freshman quarterback JT Daniels?

Georgia is an exception. The consensus No. 1 quarterback of the 2016 high school class, Jacob Eason, picked the Bulldogs. Eason started as a freshman, but that didn’t scare away five-star Jake Fromm of the 2017 class. When Eason injured his knee in Georgia’s season opener last year, Fromm became the starter and led the Bulldogs to the national championship game. Eason has transferred to Washington, but Fromm could remain the team’s starter for three more seasons. Somehow, the Bulldogs have another five-star quarterback joining them in Justin Fields.