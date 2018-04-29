The Golden Knights were supposed to be competitive, not mounting a Stanley Cup run

The team's early success quashed predictions McPhee would trade assets for prospects or draft picks. At the trade deadline he paid the hefty sum of first-, second-, and third-round draft picks for forward Tomas Tatar, but Tatar didn't produce and hasn't cracked Gallant's lineup lately. During the season, McPhee gave extensions to Marchessault, former Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb and defenseman Jon Merrill. Players liked that McPhee is looking to win now, not in three or five years. "It wasn't like a joke at the beginning of the year, but a lot of guys weren't sure how close to get to other guys. It was so tough," Schmidt said. "There was so much unknown, who was going to get flipped. Half our team was on one-year contracts, so it was difficult in that respect. You see guys get extended, it shows you it's not a one-time thing."