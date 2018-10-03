Lakers' Lonzo Ball will not play Thursday against the Kings

Lakers guard Lonzo Ball will not play Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center, according to sources that were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
It will mean that Ball will have missed the Lakers’ first three exhibition games.
Lakers coach Luke Walton said that Ball practiced again Wednesday but that his second-year point guard would play only if he showed improvement during Thursday’s shootaround.
Ball had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in July, which came after he had a platelet-rich plasma injection in early May.
Reporters saw Ball take part in a four-on-four, full-court scrimmage Monday.
Though Ball looked sharp during the scrimmage and has been impressive during the contact part of training camp, the Lakers have said they will not rush him back.
The Lakers will practice Friday and play their next preseason game Saturday night against the Clippers at the Honda Center.