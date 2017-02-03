Celtics claim more than a victory over Lakers, taking all-time lead in NBA wins

The history had little to do with any of the players on the court. Many weren’t born yet for the bulk of the 12 championship series between the two franchises. Some weren’t even teenagers yet the last time the Lakers and Celtics met in the NBA Finals.

But Friday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers marked a milestone in the history of this rivalry. At stake was the lead in all-time NBA wins.

The Celtics defeated the Lakers, 113-107, making it the first time since the 2000-01 season that the Lakers were not the winningest team in NBA history. Boston now has 3,253 wins.

Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas scored 17 fourth-quarter points, ensuring any comeback bid by the Lakers never truly threatened Boston. He shot three free throws during the quarter while being serenaded with an “M-V-P” chant from the crowd.

Thomas finished with 38 points, four assists and two rebounds. He made 13 of 24 shots, including five of 11 from long range. Jae Crowder had 18 points and six rebounds for the Celtics, who shot 47.6% (39 of 82) from the field, including 13 of 35 (37.1%) from behind the three-point arc.

The Lakers were led by Lou Williams, who had a team-high 21 points, and D’Angelo Russell, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Larry Nance Jr. contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds while Brandon Ingram finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Lakers shot only 39.4% (37 of 94) from the field. They put up 38 three-point shots, making 14 (36.8%).

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli