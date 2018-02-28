Lakers agree to buyout with Corey Brewer, who hopes to land with playoff team

The Lakers have agreed to a contract buyout with veteran wing player Corey Brewer.
"I just want to play basketball," Brewer told The Times while boarding his flight to Los Angeles. "It's tough not to be playing. I know I can still play. It's just we're a young team — they're a young team — and they're all about going young right now. I just want to have a chance to play, have an opportunity to play, now I have an opportunity to play. Maybe help a playoff team make a run."
Once Brewer clears waivers he will have the opportunity to sign with any team. One possibility for Brewer is Oklahoma City, where he would reunite with Billy Donovan, who coached him in college and with whom he is still close.
The Lakers acquired Brewer last year in Magic Johnson's first trade as the Lakers president of basketball operations. The Lakers acquired Brewer and Houston's first-round pick and sent Lou Williams to the Rockets.
Brewer served as a mentor to his young teammates and was a voice with credibility as a 10-year veteran.
"I did what I had to do," Brewer said. "I helped the guys as much as I could. I didn't mind being a mentor. There's a lot of good guys. When you can still play you want to be in a situation where you're playing."
