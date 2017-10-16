Lonzo Ball on Lakers opener: 'I'm playing, for sure'

Lonzo Ball didn’t hesitate a moment when asked if there was any chance he wouldn’t play in Thursday night’s regular season opener.

“I’m playing, for sure,” Ball said.

Monday’s practice marked the first time the Lakers point guard participated without limitations in a Lakers practice since suffering a sprained left ankle exactly two weeks before. Ball missed the Lakers final four preseason games as the team worked to get him ready for the season opener.

That Ball participated in Monday’s scrimmage marked a milestone in his readiness for Thursday’s game.

“Lonzo showed why he’s gonna be really good,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said of Monday’s practice. “But he also showed that he’s been out for a couple weeks with some of the turnovers he had.”

Said Ball: “Definitely a little rusty. I had a lot of turnovers today. As long as I’m ready for Thursday, that’s all that matters.”

Ball suffered the injury Oct. 2 during a game at Staples Center against the Denver Nuggets. After blocking a shot by Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay, Ball came down awkwardly on Mudiay’s ankle. Ball returned to the game after suffering the injury, hoping that would help his healing process.

The next morning his ankle started swelling, indicating the injury was worse than he and the Lakers originally thought.

