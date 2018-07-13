Magic Johnson plans to consult with LeBron James on the Lakers' personnel decisions

The Lakers had a plan for how a team built around LeBron James would look, and it’s part of what Magic Johnson and James discussed when they met after 9 p.m. on June 30.
From now on, their relationship will take on the qualities of a partnership.
“Just like when I was playing, Dr. Buss and Jerry West would come to me when we were thinking about making moves,” Johnson said during a conference call Friday. “They’d say, ‘Hey, who do you think can help us that we can get?’ I’d always give out a couple names ... then Jerry West would make his decision with Dr. Buss. It’s gonna be the same way here.”
The Lakers added Rajon Rondo, a point guard who won a championship with the Boston Celtics 10 years ago; JaVale McGee, a center who has won back-to-back championships with the Warriors; and Lance Stephenson, a constant irritant to James over the years whose defensive intensity and ball-handling ability appealed to James and Johnson.
Johnson will continue to use James as a resource.
“We’re gonna go to LeBron and say … ‘What do you think about this guy?’ ” Johnson said. “‘You know him. You play against him. You know the back story and everything about the guy. You probably know a lot more than we know.’ That’s what you’re supposed to do. That’s why you have guys that are superstars in this league. You want to have a line of communication and want to know what they’re thinking.”
Johnson said James has already done an “excellent job” of providing feedback on players.
“The ultimate decision maker on the team and who we bring in is me,” Johnson said. “I take that to Jeanie [Buss] and see what she says and whether she signs off or not.”