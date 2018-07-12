Lakers rookie Moe Wagner will sit out the rest of Summer League after bruising left knee

Lakers center Moe Wagner bruised his left knee during Tuesday night’s Las Vegas Summer League game against the New York Knicks. An MRI exam Wednesday confirmed the extent of the injury and Wagner will sit out the rest of the games.
The Lakers will play at least two more games. They will play the Clippers at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. If they win, they’ll play in the tournament’s quarterfinals Sunday. If they lose, they’ll play a consolation game Friday.
The Lakers are undefeated in the competition after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls and the Knicks.
Wagner has averaged 10.3 points, eight rebounds and one assist per game. He injured his left leg on Tuesday night and then went to the locker room with trainer Marco Nunez and Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. Although Wagner returned to the game after that, he did not finish it.
The Lakers drafted Wagner, who played at the University of Michigan, with the 25th pick in the draft, which they acquired in the trade that sent Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers.