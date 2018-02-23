Lakers! How did All-Star weekend affect Paul George?

—Four years ago Larry Nance Jr. told his dad that he was going to do Nance Sr.'s signature dunk in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest one day. So last Saturday night, Nance, whom the Lakers traded to Cleveland two weeks ago, changed into an old-school Phoenix Suns uniform — the same one his father wore in the first ever dunk contest — and perfectly executed his dad's signature "rock the cradle" dunk. Nance did better than I expected in the dunk contest. It's difficult for big men to seem impressive, given how much closer they are to the basket to begin with. He was creative and not too gimmicky. He made it to the finals where he lost to Utah's Donovan Mitchell.