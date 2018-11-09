Lakers' Lonzo Ball 'tweaks' an ankle in practice and his availability for Saturday's game is unknown

Lakers coach Luke Walton said starting point guard Lonzo Ball “tweaked” an ankle near the end of practice on Friday and left the court for treatment.
Walton didn’t say which ankle was tweaked and the team didn’t have a status report on whether or not Ball would play against the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday night.
“He did tweak his ankle today in practice in the scrimmage towards the end,” Walton said. “So hopefully it’s nothing serious. We got him out at the end of practice. He went in and got some treatment and I haven’t seen him again since.”
The Lakers have a multitude of ball handlers in case Ball can’t play or if he is limited.
Rajon Rondo could be inserted into the starting lineup at point guard. LeBron James, Brandon Ingram and Lance Stephenson also could fill in if Ball is unavailable.
“We felt that last year when he got hurt ,,, we were searching for that guy,” Walton said of Ball. “We finally put Brandon at point guard and that kind of helped get us going again.
“This year we have options to go to if he is out, or later in the season if other people get hurt, We have guys we feel very confidently can play that point guard position for us. From Brandon to LeBron to Lance, even [rookie] Svi [Mykhailiuk]. Svi played point guard for his [Ukrainian] national team. So we have a lot of guys we feel confident with.”
Walton said Tyson Chandler took an elbow to the chest during practice, but he didn’t think the backup center was hurt and expected him to play against the Kings.