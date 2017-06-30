Major League Baseball is 'failing' in its attempt to increase front-office diversity and the issue could get worse

The Dodgers have a minority manager in Dave Roberts, center, and a minority general manager in Farhan Zaidi, left. But the final say in the team's personnel decisions rests with Andrew Friedman, the president of baseball operations. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

And, for all the publicity baseball attracts, the league is not a corporate behemoth as much as 30 small businesses operating in association with one another, and a fraternity of owners sharing recommendations. It’s an old boys’ network, even if the old boys recommend young candidates. Turnover is rapid, the pressure to win is intense, and the mentoring that typically develops among junior and senior executives in corporate America is rare. An executive at Bank of America or Coca-Cola might nurture a woman or minority because the two might work at the company for decades. “General managers have a shelf life of two to four years,” said a major league executive, speaking on condition of anonymity. “So why am I going to spend my time trying to develop somebody when I should be trying to figure out who I can get to play shortstop?” In the current environment, hiring an analytically minded, highly-educated manager or general manager has become the safe choice. “You can’t tell me honestly that owners don’t get swayed by public opinion,” the executive said. “When it’s their reputation at stake, when it’s their standing in the community, when you’re resting it all on somebody’s head that you’re not quite sure about, it’s going to take someone with a lot of courage.” If the “best guy” for the job were going to be a minority candidate, the pool of candidates needed to be deeper, developed from an earlier age, equipped with relationships throughout the league. “You’re only going to get a lot of really qualified candidates if you focus on what happens when they are 22 years old,” Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said. Manfred decided the league had to develop the executives in much the same way a team develops its players. Korn Ferry had to go. Manfred took the mission in-house. :: The commissioner’s office did not shy from talking about its diversity dilemma. Manfred sat in a conference room at league headquarters in New York for a one-on-one interview. In another room, five high-ranking league executives spent an hour detailing what they plan to do about it. Brooks was one of those executives. After the Brewers rejected him for general manager, he put that goal on hold and came to work for Manfred, to launch what the league calls its “pipeline program,” to get those diverse 22-year-olds into baseball, to get them trained, mentored and on a path to top positions. Tony Reagins was another of those executives. Reagins, the Angels’ general manager from 2007-11, was the fourth African American general manager in major league history. He now runs the league’s youth programs. Brooks and Reagins each started his baseball career as an intern — Brooks in baseball operations for the Atlanta Braves, Reagins in marketing for the Angels. Eppler, the Angels’ current general manager, worked as an intern for the NFL’s Washington Redskins, then started as a part-time scout for the Colorado Rockies, making $5,000 per year. John Coppolella, the Atlanta Braves’ general manager, turned down a job at Intel for $90,000 per year to take a New York Yankees internship for $18,000 per year. Internships are an important first step to building industry connections. Yet the recent trend toward hiring Ivy League graduates, most of whom are economically able to work an internship or two for near-zero wages, has amplified baseball’s diversity problem. For the first time, the league is prepared to subsidize minority candidates who cannot afford to live on intern wages. “We are absolutely willing to spend our money to ensure that individuals who couldn’t otherwise do so can take advantage,” said Dan Halem, the league’s chief legal officer. Baseball now recruits minority candidates — at job fairs, career days and at baseball games among historically black colleges — promising a salary healthy enough to persuade them to choose a major league team over a Fortune 500 company. “We’re in competition with Goldman Sachs,” said Renee Tirado, hired alongside Brooks as the league’s vice president of talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion. “We look at this as an investment. “This is not an affirmative action program. We’re not going to target Latino and African American kids just because they play baseball and find a job for them. … These are going to be, as the commissioner says, the A+ kids. We haven’t been as proactive in getting out there and saying, ‘Come here first, before you go to Goldman, or you go to Google.’ ” In his first year, Brooks said he placed 32 minority candidates with teams or with the league office. One is Andre Park, a Korean whom Brooks said he found working for the Seoul-based club LG Twins and placed with the Dodgers. Park is living in the Dominican Republic, assisting in the Dodgers’ video operations there and immersing himself in learning Spanish. Under Brooks, the league has explored ways to equip minority candidates with skills that are in demand. In March, the league paid the registration costs for 10 college students to attend the Society for American Baseball Research analytics conference in Phoenix, then arranged a seminar with the Dodgers’ front office. The league also has launched seminars on analytics, salary arbitration and waiver rules for the Buck O’Neil Professional Scouts and Coaches Assn., a group with a predominantly minority membership. And, despite the decades-long good intentions of committees and task forces, no one had the authority Brooks does now. Teams with high-profile openings must check with him for recommendations on minority candidates. Teams must submit to him a list of diverse employees with high potential and identify how that potential will be nurtured so they can be prepared for those openings. “This is not a guarantee anyone will get there,” Halem said. “This is an opportunity to hold clubs accountable so the candidates have the opportunity to grow.” Manfred defines success in baseball’s diversity efforts not by getting any particular numbers but by putting in a process that can be trusted. “I want programs in place that ensure we are hiring enough qualified minority candidates,” he said. “I want programs in place in which we take people who make progress in the baseball operations area and work with them on their career path, and on rounding out their skills, so we know we are creating a pool of qualified candidates that are available to take those jobs. And then I want clubs giving a genuine opportunity to diverse candidates.