MLB: Cubs' White House visit is unofficial

Manager Joe Maddon and some Chicago Cubs players will visit the White House on Wednesday, but it’s not an official visit. Maddon said he was going out of respect for the Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs and donated to President Trump’s campaign.

Maddon said it’s voluntary for players and just “a possibility” they will see Trump. The World Series champs visited President Obama at the White House in January. Amid questions whether the NBA champion Golden State Warriors will visit Trump, Maddon said he isn’t making a political statement.

Etc.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed Tuesday’s game against Texas after his second trip to the hospital this month. The team said doctors for now have ruled out major health issues. . . . The Yankees put second baseman Starlin Castro on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. . . . Boston manager John Farrell was suspended one game for poking umpire Bill Miller in the chest during an argument.