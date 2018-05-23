MLB: Jose Bautista signs with the Mets

Free agent Jose Bautista signed Tuesday with the New York Mets, two days after being released by the Atlanta Braves.
The Mets listed Bautista as an outfielder. He played only third base in eight games with the Braves, batting .143 with two home runs.
Bautista, 37, signed for the $545,000 major league minimum. He was the American League home run champion in 2010 and 2011 while with Toronto.
Right-hander Josh Tomlin is out of the Cleveland rotation and going to the bullpen. He is 0-4 with a 7.84 earned-run average through six starts. ...
Seattle's Dee Gordon joined Robinson Cano on the disabled list, just after taking over from the All-Star at second base. The Mariners said Gordon broke his right big toe May 9 in Toronto and reinjured it Sunday. Cano broke a hand when hit by a pitch and then was suspended for 80 games for a positive drug test. ...
Arizona outfielder Steven Souza Jr. is back on the DL. Souza reinjured a chest muscle on a throw Friday.