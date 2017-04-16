Dodgers fall to Arizona after Rich Hill lasts only three innings because of blister

Taijuan Walker pitched five solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 3-1 Sunday after Los Angeles starter Rich Hill was pulled because of another blister problem.

Hill (1-1) was activated from the disabled list before this start after missing time because of a blister on his left middle finger, but he re-aggravated the blister and made it only three innings and 54 pitches before leaving Sunday.

The left-hander gave up two runs, five hits and two walks. He struck out two.

Walker (2-1) struck out seven and gave up the one run, four hits and a walk. Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Chris Iannetta hit a solo homer off Hill in the third inning, and five batters later, Hill walked Jake Lamb with the bases loaded for a 2-0 Arizona lead.

Paul Goldschmidt singled in another run in the seventh inning.