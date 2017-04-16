Editorial
You called us about the Trump series. Here's our response
Sports MLB

Dodgers fall to Arizona after Rich Hill lasts only three innings because of blister

Taijuan Walker pitched five solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 3-1 Sunday after Los Angeles starter Rich Hill was pulled because of another blister problem.

Hill (1-1) was activated from the disabled list before this start after missing time because of a blister on his left middle finger, but he re-aggravated the blister and made it only three innings and 54 pitches before leaving Sunday.

The left-hander gave up two runs, five hits and two walks. He struck out two.

Walker (2-1) struck out seven and gave up the one run, four hits and a walk. Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Chris Iannetta hit a solo homer off Hill in the third inning, and five batters later, Hill walked Jake Lamb with the bases loaded for a 2-0 Arizona lead.

Paul Goldschmidt singled in another run in the seventh inning.

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
70°