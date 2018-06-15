Dodgers' Matt Kemp suspended one game for altercation with Rangers catcher

The Dodgers’ Matt Kemp has been suspended one game for an on-field altercation with Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos, Major League Baseball announced Friday.
Kemp is appealing the suspension, the league said, and he can play until his appeal is heard.
Chirinos was also suspended one game. Both players were fined an undisclosed amount.
Kemp barreled into Chirinos while trying to score in the third inning of Wednesday’s game at Dodger Stadium. The players shoved each other, and both were ejected.