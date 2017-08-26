Vin Scully isn't planning on returning to Dodgers broadcast booth

Joe Davis is 29, not even a full year older than Kirk Gibson’s home run. He is an active participant on social media, unlike his Hall of Fame predecessor, Vin Scully.

As Scully once told his audience, talking about a tweet: "I called it a 'twit.' But I thought it was a twit, since it's Twitter.”

Davis tweets regularly. When one of his followers asked the other day whether Scully and Davis might call one game together this season, Davis shared the tweet with the comment: “Nobody would love that more than me.”

In this magical Dodgers season, fans might wish for Scully to come out of retirement, to call one game with Davis, or even one inning of what might be the team’s first World Series since 1988.

Scully, 89, said he appreciated the sentiments but had no intention of going back on what he said last year. When he hung up the headset in October in San Francisco, he really did call it a career.

“I’m very careful about that,” Scully said. “Fox has been kind every year when the Dodgers get into the playoffs. They’ve asked me to come in and do an inning or so. I don’t want to do that, and I certainly don’t want to get in the way of the Dodger broadcasts. They’re the ones who have been riding the horse all the way. I would feel very awkward, as if people might think I can’t wait to get back in the spotlight.

“It’s very thoughtful of Joe and I appreciate his remarks, but, no, I’m done. There’s a line rattling around in my head: Once upon a time comes around once.”

Wild horse update

Yasiel Puig also is active on social media. On Friday, he posted video of a gender reveal — he and his girlfriend are having a boy — that was shared by Major League Baseball to its 8 million followers on Twitter.

“Everybody’s going to find out anyway,” he said with a smile.

Puig had quite a day, and not only because of the gender reveal before the game and the home run he hit in the game.

After the game, when most of his teammates hustled to get out of Dodger Stadium before the fireworks show ended and the sellout crowd clogged the parking lots, Puig stayed to mingle with fans after the show.

The ushers were trying to shoo fans toward the exits. Puig didn’t see the need for them to hurry.

“They were kicking them out, but they seemed to still be calling my name,” he said through interpreter Jesus Quinonez.

“They’re really the reason why I’m here, so I went out there and talked to them and signed some autographs and took some pictures. I appreciate their support and all they do for me.”

Short hops

Cody Bellinger (ankle) said he was “100%.” Manager Dave Roberts said he hoped the Dodgers could activate Bellinger on Wednesday, the first day he is eligible to come off the disabled list. The Dodgers began play Saturday 78-23 (.772) when Bellinger plays and 13-13 (.500) when he does not. … Roberts said Brandon McCarthy “wasn’t completely encouraged” by his rehabilitation start Friday, when he walked three batters in three scoreless innings for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. McCarthy is expected to start for Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday.

