Arizona's Lovullo wins National League manager of the year; Minnesota's Molitor earns AL award

Torey Lovullo, who led the Arizona Diamondbacks from a 93-loss season to the National League playoffs, was selected Tuesday as National League manager of the year.
Lovullo succeeded the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts as winner of the NL award. Lovullo and Roberts each played at UCLA.
Roberts and Bud Black of the Colorado Rockies were the other finalists for the NL award.
Paul Molitor of the Minnesota Twins won the American League award. He joins Frank Robinson as the only Hall of Fame players to win manager of the year. Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians was second in the voting and A.J. Hinch of the Houston Astros third.
Lovullo became the fourth first-year manager to win the award in the last four years, following Roberts last year, Jeff Banister of the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Matt Williams of the Washington Nationals in 2014.
When the Diamondbacks hired Mike Hazen from the Boston Red Sox as general manager last winter, Hazen imported Lovullo from the Boston coaching staff. Lovullo had managed the Red Sox for the final 48 games of the 2015 season, when John Farrell underwent treatment for lymphoma. Farrell returned for the 2016 season; he was fired last month.
