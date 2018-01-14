Mets reportedly set to sign Adrian Gonzalez

The New York Mets are expected to sign former Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to a one-year contract, according to multiple media outlets.

The deal reportedly is contingent on the 35-year-old Gonzalez passing a physical examination. Gonzalez said last season that he has a herniated disk in his back.

Gonzalez, a five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, went on the disabled list for the first time in his career last season. He batted .242 with three home runs in 71 games, ending a streak of 11 consecutive seasons in which he had ranked above the league average in batting.

He ultimately went on the disabled list a second time, lost his job to National League rookie of the year Cody Bellinger, and was not included on the Dodgers’ postseason roster, although he had hit a home run in his final regular-season at-bat and had hoped to serve as a pinch-hitter in October. He did not join the team for the first two rounds of the playoffs, rejoined the team for Game 2 of the World Series, then was asked before Game 4 to remain a spectator.

As part of the trade that put the Dodgers in position not to pay any luxury tax this year, the Atlanta Braves agreed to acquire Gonzalez and then release him. The Mets would owe Gonzalez the minimum $545,000; the Braves would owe the balance of his $21.5-million salary.

USA Today first reported the agreement between Gonzalez and the Mets.

