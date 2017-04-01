New York Yankees face added pressure of trying to end four-year drought without a playoff win

James Kaprielian grew up in Orange County and played baseball for UCLA. Played pretty well, too.

He was drafted two years ago in the first round with the 16th overall pick by the New York Yankees. He missed 2016 because of an elbow injury and, now considered their top pitching prospect, should be spending time with the big club sometime this season.

He says he knows what it means to be a Yankee.

“It’s a special thing for me even though I was a West Coast kid growing up,” Kaprielian said. “The Yankees were one of those teams I liked to keep a close eye on and follow. I wasn’t a Dodgers fan. It was Yankees or Angels.”

So, with all the background a 23-year-old can muster, he was asked if New York fans cared more about winning than Los Angeles fans.

“That’s a trick question for sure,” he said. “You won’t get that statement out of me. I don’t really have a comment on that.”

A safe rookie answer, for sure.

Former Yankees point to outside distractions and high expectations as one of the things that makes playing in New York just a little bit tougher.

Right now, expectations of fans are turning more into impatience as the Yankees try to break a four-year drought since they have won a playoff game. There is also a bit of history that no player in the Yankees’ clubhouse seemed to be aware of: If they post a winning record, it will be for the 25th straight year.

“You aren’t being judged on if you go 81 and 81 here,” said third baseman Chase Headley, entering his 11th year in the majors and fourth with the Yankees.

“If you don’t win the World Series it’s a failure every year. That’s the expectation every year. Your focus is to win the World Series and there are a lot of resources devoted to this team and you’re going to have a chance to win on a consistent basis.”

Last season the Yankees finished fourth in the five-team American League East, their lowest finish since the league was realigned from seven-team divisions to five in 1994.

Brett Gardner, an outfielder entering his 10th year, all with the Yankees, believes the pressure is real.

“I definitely do,” Gardner said. “I’ve never played anywhere else so I’ve never experienced anything different. But when I see guys come through here from other places, it’s tough with the media coverage and playing in New York and the spotlight that comes with being a Yankee.”

Gardner points to the history of the franchise and expectations both on and off the field as blood-pressure raising factors.

“I think only people who play for the Yankees know what it’s like to experience this,” Gardner said. “That’s not to take anything away from other big markets like the Red Sox, Cubs or Dodgers. But I think everything here is magnified. I think it might have been easier for me because I didn’t know any better.”

The Yankees’ major liability this season may be its starting pitching; Masahiro Tanaka and Michael Pineda seem to be the only for-sures in the rotation. The bullpen is stronger with the addition of Aroldis Chapman.

But what makes the Yankees the Yankees is the organization’s reliance and ability to create stars. With the departure of such players as Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, the clubhouse seems a little star-light this season.

The players can only remember.

“I grew up watching the Marianos [Mariano Rivera], the Jeters, so for me it’s a special thing to be able to put on the pinstripes,” said Kaprielian, standing in front of his No. 88 locker. “I sit back and appreciate the guys who are in this room with me and the guys that came before them. So it’s really a special thing.”

The history isn’t lost on Gardner.

“My first spring training I had a locker and was No. 91,” he said. “I was to the left of Robinson Cano and to the right of Alex Rodriguez. I was between both of them. I just kind of got thrown into the fire early and didn’t know any better.”

Tyler Clippard, a reliever in his 11th year after also playing in Washington, Oakland, Arizona and the New York Mets, downplays but yet understands the pressure of the pinstripes.

“Obviously in New York you have a lot of outside stuff, more media in the clubhouse, higher expectations,” Clippard said. “So those two things could play a part in perception and how you think the pressure is. Some guys might be more affected by that more than others. But at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what team you are on, you want to do well and you want to win.”

Kaprielian is hoping to find out firsthand how much is real pressure or how much is imagined.

“Pressure is a privilege,” Kaprielian said. “There is a winning atmosphere here and we keep a high standard of trying to bring that World Series back to New York. Yankee fans want to win and I think that’s a good thing.”

So, is he saying New York fans care more than others? Question answered.

