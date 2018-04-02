Pernilla Lindberg beats Inbee Park in ANA Inspiration playoff for her first LPGA victory

They were an unlikely pairing for an extended playoff. Park, the accomplished veteran and winner of this event in 2013, against Lindberg, the 31-year-old Swede who had never really sniffed a victory, finishing tied for third only once in 192 starts. But Lindberg had played the Dinah Shore course at Mission Hills Country Club all week with a resolve that belied her career record. She had at least a share of the lead after each round, and in the final group Sunday, as it appeared she would collapse under the magnitude of what she was accomplishing, she began a prolonged display of steely nerved putting that kept her apparent free-fall from happening and left her in a three-way tie for the lead at 15 under par.