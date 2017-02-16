College basketball: No. 1 Gonzaga remains perfect

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 30 points Thursday night as undefeated and top-ranked Gonzaga cruised to a 96-61 victory over San Francisco at Spokane, Wash., extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 27 games.

Przemek Karnowski added 23 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Gonzaga (27-0, 15-0 West Coast) is seeking to become the first team since Kentucky in 2015 to go undefeated in the regular season.

Chase Foster scored 15 points and Matt McCarthy added 11 for USF. The Dons (18-10, 8-7) have lost their last 11 games against Gonzaga and 28 in a row at Spokane dating to 1989.

Williams-Goss, a junior guard, added six rebounds and seven assists as he torched the Dons for at least 30 points for the second time this season. He scored 35 last month at San Francisco.

“He’s a really, really focused individual,” Gonzaga Coach Mark Few said of Williams-Goss, who made 10 of 14 shots. “He doesn’t leave anything to chance.”

at Michigan 64, No. 11 Wisconsin 58: Moe Wagner scored 21 points and Zak Irvin broke out of a slump with 18, helping the Wolverines (17-9, 7-6 Big Ten) to their third consecutive victory and boosting their chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin (21-5, 10-3) has lost consecutive games for the first time this season, dropping the Badgers into a three-way tie atop the Big Ten standings with No. 16 Purdue and No. 23 Maryland with five games remaining in the regular season.

at No. 22 Saint Mary’s 81, Loyola Marymount 48: Jock Landale had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Evan Fitzner scored 13 points and the Gaels (23-3, 13-2 West Coast) routed the Lions (12-14, 5-10).

Brandon Brown scored 10 points for Loyola Marymount, which has lost 11 in a row against Saint Mary’s and 22 of 23.