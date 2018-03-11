College basketball: Villanova take Big East over Providence

Jon Elmore scored 20 of his 27 points after halftime, including 11 in a row in a span of just over two minutes, and Marshall is going to its first NCAA tournament since 1987 after a 67-66 win over Western Kentucky in the Conference USA championship game. ... Wes Clark scored 26 points, Nick Perkins added 16, includinga big three-pointer, andBuffalo won its thirdMid-American Conference championship — and the league's automatic NCAA bid — in four years by beating Toledo 76-66. ... Jairus Lyles made a long three-pointer with less than a second left, lifting Maryland Baltimore County over top-seeded Vermont 65-62 inthe America East championship game. Second-seeded UMBC (24-10) had lost 23 straight times to the Catamounts over the last 10 years, but rallied to earn its first NCAA tournament trip since 2008. ... Zach Lofton scored 23 points as New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 72-58 for the Western Athletic Conference title.