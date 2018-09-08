College football: Michigan, Mississippi State and Wisconsin roll to victories

It was the first road win over a Power Five opponent for the Bulldogs (2-0) since Sept. 16, 1995, when they beat another Big 12 foe in Baylor. Fitzgerald missed the Bulldogs' bowl game last year with an injury, and then was suspended for last week's blowout of Stephen F. Austin. But after getting off to a rusty start Saturday, the dual-threat QB made Kansas State (1-1) not-so-fondly recall the days of Heisman Trophy finalist Collin Klein.