College football: Michigan, Mississippi State and Wisconsin roll to victories

Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes, one in each of the first three quarters, to help No. 21 Michigan coast to a 49-3 win over Western Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Patterson, the heralded transfer from Mississippi, was 12 of 17 for 125 yards. He connected for two scores to wide receivers after the position group accounted for a total of just three touchdowns last season for the Wolverines (1-1).
Karan Higdon ran 140 of his 156 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. The Wolverines desperately needed the confidence-boosting victory after losing four straight, dating to last season, for their longest losing streak since 2009. They lost by seven last week at Notre Dame .
The Broncos (0-2) were unable to rally from a big deficit as they did before falling short in last week's loss against Syracuse.
at No. 5 Wisconsin 41, New Mexico 14: Jonathan Taylor ran for 253 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 5 Wisconsin asserted its dominance after allowing a score on the game-opening drive.
A.J. Taylor had 134 yards receiving and a score for the Badgers (2-0), who won their 41st straight home nonconference game. That's the longest active streak in the FBS. New Mexico is 1-1.
at No. 18 Mississippi State 31, Kansas State 10: Nick Fitzgerald returned from a suspension to throw two touchdown passes, Kylin Hill ran for 211 yards and accounted for three scores while the Bulldogs’ swarming defense shut down the Wildcats.
It was the first road win over a Power Five opponent for the Bulldogs (2-0) since Sept. 16, 1995, when they beat another Big 12 foe in Baylor. Fitzgerald missed the Bulldogs' bowl game last year with an injury, and then was suspended for last week's blowout of Stephen F. Austin. But after getting off to a rusty start Saturday, the dual-threat QB made Kansas State (1-1) not-so-fondly recall the days of Heisman Trophy finalist Collin Klein.
In other games around the nation:
— Blake Barnett threw for 202 yards a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more to help South Florida (2-2) come from behind to beat Georgia Tech 49-38 in Tampa, Fla. TaQuon Marshall and Tobias Oliver keyed a 419-yard rushing attack for the Yellow Jackets (1-1).
— Ryan Finley compleed 31 of 38 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns to lead North Carolina State (2-0) to a 41-7 victory over Georgia State (1-1) in Raleigh, N.C.
— Vanderbilt (2-0) overcame two early red-zone disappointments and bottled up a high-scoring Nevada (1-1) offense, winning a critical early-season nonconference game 41-10 in Nashville with a dominant second-half performance.
— Daniel Jones threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns before leaving the game with an apparent injury as Duke beat Northwestern 21-7 in Evanston, Ill.
— Chad Ryland kicked the go-ahead field goal as time expired to lift Eastern Michigan (2-0) to a 20-19 victory over Purdue (0-2) in West Lafayette, Ind.
— Darnell Woolfolk ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns as Army's triple option began to return to form with 449 yards rushing, and the Black Knights beat Bowl Subdivision newcomer Liberty 38-14 in West Point, N.Y. Both teams are 1-1.