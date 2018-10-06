College football: Marshall, Georgia Tech run all over Louisville 66-31

TaQuon Marshall ran for 175 yards and two scores to lead Georgia Tech to a 66-31 victory over Louisville on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) ran for a season-high 542 yards, the third-best total in school history and the second most ever yielded by the Cardinals (2-4, 0-3). Tobias Oliver, who relieved Marshall at quarterback late in the third quarter, ran for 108 yards and two scores on eight carries.
In their first nine drives, the Yellow Jackets scored eight touchdowns and a field goal. Then they got a 95-yard interception return for a score from Juanyeh Thomas with 2:18 left.
The 10th drive ended the game.
Georgia Tech took advantage of a couple Louisville misplays to jump out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The Cardinals turned the ball over on downs at midfield on their first drive, and five plays later, Marshall's 33-yard score gave Georgia Tech the lead less than five minutes into the game.
Louisville fumbled at its 36 on the second play of its second drive. Five plays later, Marshall's 1-yard run doubled Georgia Tech's lead.
Jawon Pass completed 23 of 35 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals.
Middle Tennessee's Stockstill hits 10,000 mark in 34-24 win
Brent Stockstill threw for 317 yards and two scores, going over 10,000 career yards passing, and Middle Tennessee beat Marshall 34-24 on Friday night.
Stockstill, who also ran for a score, became the 24th player in NCAA history to pass for 10,000 yards. He has thrown a touchdown pass in 28 straight games, the second-longest active streak behind Penn State's Trace McSorley (33). The redshirt senior, who missed nine games over the past two seasons with injuries, hadn't faced the Thundering Herd (3-2, 1-1 Conference USA) since 2015, a triple-overtime win in which Stockstill threw for 353 yards.
The Blue Raiders (3-2, 2-0), coming off a 25-24 victory over defending C-USA champ Florida Atlantic, won in Huntington for the first time after four losses there.
Marshall scored with 17 seconds left in the second quarter to take a 17-10 halftime lead. Middle Tennessee tied the game on Stockstill's 2-yard pass to Patrick Smith then went ahead on Tavares Thomas' 8-yard run with two minutes left in the third quarter. Thomas also caught a TD pass.
Marshall's Tyler King rushed for a career-high 165 yards, 138 in the first half.