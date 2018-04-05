Masters: Tiger Woods is at even par, trails leader Marc Leishman by two after four holes

Tiger Woods has his first birdie at the Masters in nearly three years.
Woods almost drove the green at the par-4 No. 3, pitched to about 10 feet and made the putt to set off a huge "Tiger Roar" at Augusta National.
It was Woods' first competitive birdie at the famed course since April 12, 2015, at No. 15 in the final round of the Masters. He finished tied for 17th.
Woods gave the stroke back on the next hole when his tee shot found a greenside bunker. He chipped out and missed a 20-footer for par.
Playing partner Marc Leishman was leading the event at 2 under.
Woods had the typically huge gallery following him to start the tournament. No surprise given it's his first competitive round at Augusta since 2015. Woods has been away from golf for much of the last few years because of his four back surgeries. The Masters is his first major since the PGA Championship in August 2015.
Only last year, Woods had trouble just sitting through the Masters Club dinner of past champions because of pain from his lower back shooting down his legs. That hurt about as much as being at Augusta National without his clubs for the second straight year, not knowing when or even if he would return.
Woods has been competitive in several events since his return this season.