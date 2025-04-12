Rory McIlroy leads Masters after third round, looks to complete career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday.

Rory McIlroy is closing in.

He’s a green jacket away from becoming the sixth player to win a career Grand Slam and is one storybook Sunday from that becoming a reality.

McIlroy heads into the final round of the Masters with a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau, who birdied two of his final three holes Saturday.

The two will be paired in a major championship for the first time.

The last eight players to win green jackets emerged from the final pairing, and eight of the last 10 winners were first-time champions — as both McIlroy and DeChambeau would be.

On a postcard Augusta day, McIlroy made Masters history by becoming the first player to begin a round with six consecutive scores of three or better. His scorching start unfurled birdie, eagle, birdie, par, birdie, par.

It marks the first time since 2014 that McIlroy has led after three rounds of a major championship. The star from Hollywood, Northern Ireland, has won four of five times when leading majors after 54 holes.

“When [McIlroy] plays his best golf, it’s hard to catch him,” said Ludvig Aberg, who shot a 69 on Saturday, adding, “He can make six birdies in a row at any time.”

McIlroy famously imploded at the 2011 Masters, shooting an 80 on Sunday to go from a four-shot lead to a tie for 15th. Among his multiple close calls since then was the time he shot 64 in the 2022 Masters final round to finish second, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, the current defending champion.

But McIlroy hasn’t won a major since 2014 despite having more top-10 finishes in those tournaments than anyone in golf. That’s 21 top-10s since 2015 and zero majors won, followed by Brooks Koepka (17, five wins), Dustin Johnson (16, two wins) and Xander Schauffele (15, two wins). Of those three players, only Schauffele made the Masters cut this year.

DeChambeau and McIlroy battled back and forth on the final day at Pinehurst No. 2 last year, with DeChambeau winning a second U.S. Open title by one stroke over McIlroy.

Saturday, McIlroy put the “roar” in Rory.

“He’s the best player of our generation for sure,” said Jason Day, clearly putting five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods in the previous generation. “[McIlroy] just makes things look so easy.”

Scheffler, who came into Saturday at five under par, struggled with the putter and finished with a ho-hum par 72.

Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, came into the day at two over par but finished in solid position at minus-4 after shooting a sizzling 66, his best round ever at Augusta National.

“For lack of a better term, a stroll in the park,” he said. “I didn’t feel like it was work.”

Johnson said he was in control all day and praised the people who mapped out the course.

“They’ve created a golf course that if you hit it in the middle of the face and you see your lines, you can score,” he said. “And if you’re off, it will show.”