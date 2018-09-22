Pac-12 football: Taylor runs wild as Arizona thrashes Oregon State, 35-14

J.J. Taylor rushed for a Reser Stadium-record 284 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard sprint, as Arizona ran wild over Oregon State 35-14 in the Pac-12 opener on Saturday afternoon.
Dual-threat quarterback Khalil Tate, hampered by an injured ankle this season, passed for 152 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Gary Brightwell added 113 yards rushing and a touchdown and Shawn Poindexter had 92 receiving yards and a score for Arizona.
Safety Jalen Moore had 14 tackles, 13 unassisted, while Conor Blount threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns for the Beavers.
Arizona outgained Oregon State 594 yards to 238 yards.
