Monday’s City Section softball scores
CITY SECTION
CALS Early College 8, ESAT 3
Carson 6, Banning 5
Contreras 21, RFK Community 3
Discovery 26, Bert Corona 16
Eagle Rock 7, Bravo 1
El Camino Real 17, Taft 5
Granada Hills 9, Birmingham 3
Hamilton 9, LACES 8
Kennedy 7, Arleta 6
Lakeview Charter 37, Valley Oaks CES 12
Marshall 2, Franklin 0
Narbonne 21, Gardena 2
North Hollywood 13, Reseda 0
Northridge Academy 19, Vaughn 0
Orthopaedic 10, USC-MAE 0
Port of Los Angeles 21, Harbor Teacher 1
San Fernando 12, Chavez 10
San Pedro 23, Rancho Dominguez 0
SOCES 24, Panorama 2
Triumph Charter 12, Community Charter 7
University 12, Westchester 2
Van Nuys 32, Grant 9
Venice 24, Fairfax 0
Verdugo Hills 9, Poly 2
Washington 19, Dymally 16
