Video: Rafael Nadal bangs his head on door frame while jumping to loosen up before Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal may have been a bit too focused on the task ahead of him in the moments before his fourth-round match against Gilles Muller at Wimbledon on Monday.
As a result, the No. 4 seed in the men’s singles bracket may have a significant bump on the top of his head.
While the two men were waiting in the tunnel to take the court, Nadal decided to use the time to get loose. So he jumped straight up, without realizing he was directly under a low-hanging door frame.
The result was a loud thud — and probably a decent amount of pain for Nadal, who was able to laugh it all off when the 16th-seeded Muller looked back to see what had just happened.
It may just be a coincidence, but Nadal got off to a slow start in the match, dropping the first two sets before rallying to win the next two and force a fifth set.
