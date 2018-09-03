Reigning U.S. Open champions, Sloane Stephens and Rafael Nadal, keep defense alive

Isner will face No. 3 seed Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, who defeated No. 20 Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 in the day’s final match and has yet to lose a set. This is the third straight year del Potro has reached the quarterfinals here and sixth overall. He won the title in 2009 and has always been a fan favorite among the many Argentines who attend as well as with Americans. “I love to play with this energy from the crowd, the people. They make me feel special, to play my best tennis every year,” said del Potro, whose 7-4 lifetime edge over Isner includes a round of 16 win at the French Open this year.