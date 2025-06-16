UCLA versus LSU Men’s College World Series game suspended until Tuesday

UCLA will resume its Men’s College World Series game against LSU Tuesday morning after thunderstorms delayed the contest.

UCLA will wake up Tuesday morning with a chance to rally from a two-run deficit.

The Bruins’ winner’s bracket game against Louisiana State on Monday night was suspended until Tuesday at 8 a.m. PDT following a three-hour rain delay — it will resume in the top of the fourth inning with UCLA batting and LSU leading 5-3. The remainder of the game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

It allows UCLA to regroup after a promising start fell apart.

The Bruins jumped in front early with three straight RBIs. Roman Martin laced an RBI double to left field, AJ Salgado followed with an RBI single and Payton Brennan’s weak grounder to the pitcher was enough to score Martin. For the 29th time this season, UCLA scored first. They were 27-1 in such scenarios before Monday.

Then LSU answered with three straight singles before junior Jared Jones sent a Landon Stump fastball 368 feet to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead before the first inning ended. Stump’s night ended in the third inning but not before he was responsible for the runner who scored on a Luis Hernandez single that doubled LSU’s lead.

The grounds crew brought out the tarp before UCLA could respond. Charles Schwab Field remained in a weather delay for nearly three hours until the announcement was made to suspend the game until Tuesday morning.

