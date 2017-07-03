Wimbledon: With hand surgeon in stands, Petra Kvitova wins in return

The surgeon who repaired Petra Kvitova's left hand was in the Centre Court stands to watch her win in Wimbledon's first round on Monday.

“It was very nice that he sat in the box for my match. It was a special one,” Kvitova said. “I'm really glad that he took the invitation. He came with his wife to support me here.”

How fitting.

Kvitova was a bit overwhelmed by the whole scene as she returned to the site of her two Grand Slam titles, a little more than six months after being cut by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech Republic. Still unable to clench her hand for celebratory fist pumps or grip her racket fully, Kvitova came back to the All England Club and beat Johanna Larsson 6-3, 6-4.

All five fingers on the lefty's racket-swinging hand were injured in the late December attack. At the time, Kvitova was told there was a possibility she might not play tennis again.

Scars on that hand serve as a reminder of what happened, and she thinks the cream that she often rubs on her hands during changeovers — something she's long done, even before the stabbing — might help her improve her grip strength.

She first returned to practice a little before the French Open, then began her competitive comeback in Paris in late May. A tournament title came next, on grass courts at Birmingham, England, in June.

Those were both important milestones, to be sure.

It was still a thrill to play once again at Wimbledon, where she won the championship in 2011 and 2014.

“It was beautiful to be back on the court, playing my game, on the beautiful Centre Court, of course,” the 11th-seeded Kvitova said. “I couldn't wish (for) more.”

After winning Birmingham, she pulled out of a tuneup tournament at Eastbourne, citing an abdominal injury she thinks was a result of having the unwanted time off to begin the season.

She acknowledged dealing with some jitters at the outset against Larsson, a Swede who is ranked 53rd. That might have led to three early double-faults.

But Kvitova quickly found her game and was on her way. And she noticed that the crowd, clearly familiar with what she went through not that long ago, cheered even more loudly than usual for her.

She's popular among British bookmakers, too: Some have made her the favorite to take home the trophy in two weeks' time.

Venus Williams wins opening match

Venus Williams won her first tennis match since being sued by the estate of a Florida man who died after a car crash police say she caused.

The 10th-seeded Williams beat Elise Mertens 7-6 (7), 6-4 Monday in the first round at Wimbledon, a tournament the American has won five times.

Last week, Williams was sued by the estate of a Florida man who died 13 days after a car crash. The lawsuit came one day after Palm Beach Gardens police released a report saying Williams caused the June 9 crash.

On No. 1 Court, Williams had to wait through a 33-minute rain delay to win her opening match. She had two match points before the rain came. Play was stopped with Williams leading 5-3 and at 40-40 in the second set.

When play resumed, Mertens held serve to make it 5-4, but Williams served out the match.

Second-seeded Simona Halep and No. 17 Madison Keys also won Monday. Halep, who lost in this year's French Open final, beat Marina Erakovic of New Zealand 6-4, 6-1. Keys defeated Nao Hibino of Japan 6-4, 6-2.

Keys, who is right-handed, was playing for the first time since having a second surgery on her left wrist.

“It's obviously not perfect,” Keys said. “I haven't been able to do the repetitions that ideally I would have wanted to do, but it feels fine. Doesn't hurt anymore. That's really all I care about.”

In the men's draw, Nick Kyrgios retired from his first-round match after losing the first two sets.

The 20th-seeded Australian was trailing Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-4 when he called for a trainer to work on his left hip. He then decided to stop the match.

Kyrgios also retired with an injury from his first-round match at Queen's, a Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

“I kind of knew I was in trouble. I have been feeling my hip ever since I fell over at Queen's. Never got it right,” Kyrgios said. “I was doing everything I could to help it, but just not enough time.”

Two-time semifinalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also reached the second round. The 12th-seeded Frenchman beat Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Ninth-seeded Kei Nishikori and 24th-seeded Sam Querrey also advanced.

Nagging hip injury doesn't slow Murray at Wimbledon

Neither a nagging injury to his left hip nor a brief rain delay seemed to pose any challenge to Andy Murray.

The top-seeded Murray opened the defense of his Wimbledon title with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan on Monday in the opening round.

Murray, whose only competitive grass-court appearance was a first-round loss at Queen's last month, showed no effects from an injury that caused him to call off two exhibition matches last week.

Although the 134th-ranked Bublik's eccentric style of play, built on drop shots and slices, tested Murray's mobility, he countered with his defensive game and took advantage of his opponent's errors.

The 20-year-old Bublik finished with 35 unforced errors to Murray's 10 and had 12 double-faults.

“My hip felt good,” Murray said. “It's a little bit sore, but I was moving really good on the court today. You know, that's the most important thing. If you're in a little bit of pain, but you can still run as you normally do, that doesn't affect how you play. It's when it's affecting your movement and some of the shots that you play when it becomes a problem. Today, you know, certainly wasn't the case at all.”