Best game ever: Derrick Rose recalls his favorite performance

“Best game I’ve ever played? That’s a hard one, bro. I would have to say my first championship game, the [Illinois] state championship. It was a low-scoring game. It was like 34-32 (31-29 actually). It was just a grimy game. They played zone all game. I was a junior at the time and everybody that was an upperclassman, that were seniors, we wanted to win it for them because we knew we’d have a better chance to win it the next year. We wanted them to go out with a bang. And, I hit the shot. A game-winner. Buzzer-beater. That was a big moment.”