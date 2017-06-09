LeBron James and the Cavaliers avoid a sweep with 137-116 rout of Warriors

Chaos reigned on Friday night as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat back history.

Two former MVPs, one on the brink of his first NBA championship, one trying to avoid being swept out of the finals, were hit with technical fouls. One Warrior, hated in this arena, was ejected at first glance, only to have the first technical foul rescinded.

A loose-ball-chasing swipe from the Warriors center led to a video-board insinuation that the swipe was at a Cavaliers’ player’s crotch.

Through all that ruckus rang out one simple truth.

LeBron James is one of the greatest to ever play this game and he was not about to let himself be on the losing end of another team’s historic postseason.

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors 137-116 on Friday night at Quicken Loans, notching their first win of the NBA Finals and avoiding crushing elimination. They haven’t come back from a 3-0 deficit — no team ever has. But Cleveland now faces a 3-1 deficit, the same one they overcame a year ago against a still historic, but less potent Warriors team.

The Cavaliers shot better than 50% from three-point range, making 24 three-pointers while taking 45 (53.3%). Kyrie Irving led Cleveland with 40 points on 15-of-27 shooting from the field, including seven of 12 from three-point range. James notched a triple double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his ninth Finals triple double, making him the all-time leader in that category.

Durant led the Warriors with 35 points, but only made nine of 22 shots from the field, including two of nine from long range. He was the only Warriors player to eclipse 20 points. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 27 points on eight-of-24 shooting (33%). They made six of their 19 three-point shots.

The loss ensured the Warriors will not become the first team in NBA history to sweep the entire postseason. At best they can tie the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers, who went 15-1, when beating the Philadelphia 76ers in five games in the NBA Finals.

No lead feels safe against the Warriors, but the Cavaliers did their best in the first quarter to build a lead they could sustain. It took a historic effort — their 49 first-quarter points were the most ever scored in any quarter of any Finals game.

Three-point barrages are normally the Warriors’ specialty, but the Cavaliers shot better than they did in the first quarter, making seven of 13 three-pointers while the Warriors made only three of 10. At one point early in the second quarter, the Cavaliers were shooting 58.3% from the field and from three, but only 61% on their free throws. To start the game, Cleveland shot 22 free throws to the Warriors’ 11.

A J.R. Smith three-pointer from Stephen Curry range (30 feet from the basket) gave the Cavaliers a 60-45 lead early in the second quarter and it only got bigger from there. The Cavaliers led by 20 points before long, with Irving leading the charge. He made 10 of his first 12 shots, while Curry made only one of seven.

After a record-setting first quarter, the Cavaliers scored 86 points by halftime, setting a new record for points in a half during the NBA Finals.

Early in the third quarter, James leaped into the air went left and threw the ball off the backboard with his right hand before rising again to dunk it with both hands.

A few minutes later, with 7:26 left in the third quarter, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love committed a flagrant foul on Durant, and that’s when disorder took over.

James and Durant argued near the Cavaliers bench after battling on the court all series long, and both got technical fouls. Draymond Green got a technical foul first quarter, then he got another in the third quarter that elicited perhaps the loudest cheer of the night from a sold-out crowd that hates him, only to have his first technical foul re-assigned to Warriors coach Steve Kerr. A fan was ejected after engaging with Warriors reserve Matt Barnes.

Then Warriors center Zaza Pachulia fought for a loose ball and swiped at Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert. The video board replayed the incident in slow motion, with the heavy implication that Pachulia might have swiped at Shumpert’s crotch. A year ago, in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Green’s swipe at LeBron James’ crotch led to a Game 5 suspension that began the Cavaliers’ comeback.

Even the jump ball that followed Pachulia’s fight didn’t occur without incident. James and Golden State’s Andre Iguodala jostled for space, and the referee had to step in to reset them.

The arena was tense but as the game continued the Cavaliers never let the Warriors get too close. They got to within 11 points while James rested, but Cleveland’s lead extended into the high teens quickly.

On Friday morning, a few blocks away from Quicken Loans Arena an optimist painted his or her window with black letters that said: “Cavs in 7.”

Nearby another sign declared the same message. Around the corner a restaurant posted a chalkboard with a hopeful, if slightly inaccurate, message: “We did it before, we can do it again!”

On Friday night their team answered their pleas, if just for one game.

Caption Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Caption Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Caption Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Caption Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Caption UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. Caption The Times' Bill Plaschke, Broderick Turner and Lindsey Thiry discuss Lonzo Ball's invididual workout for the Lakers and whether or not the organization should draft him with the No. 2 pick. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Broderick Turner and Lindsey Thiry discuss Lonzo Ball's invididual workout for the Lakers and whether or not the organization should draft him with the No. 2 pick.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli