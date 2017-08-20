NBA looking into Pacers' allegations that Lakers tampered with Paul George

The Lakers have been under investigation by the NBA for tampering allegations since May because of a conversation Magic Johnson had on a television show about then-Indiana All-Star forward Paul George that angered Pacers owner Herb Simons, according to several NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing matter.

The interview took place in April. Team officials aren’t allowed to make contact with a player or their representatives until the free-agency period opens on July 1.

The Lakers, who along with the Pacers have been told by the league to not comment on the probe, have denied any wrongdoing, according to the officials.

The lawyers from the NBA and the outside counsel the Lakers hired to review the matter each deposed owner Jeanie Buss, Johnson, who is the president of basketball operations, and general manager Rob Pelinka in May, according to the officials.

On Sunday, the NBA released a statement saying the Pacers requested the investigation into the tampering allegations.

The NBA said the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is conducting the investigation.

“The Lakers have been cooperative and, at this point, no findings have been made,” the league’s statement said. “We have asked both teams to refrain from commenting while the investigation is ongoing.”

George, who is from Palmdale and starred at Fresno State, and his representatives had informed the Pacers that he had planned on opting out his contract in 2018 to become a free agent with the intent on signing with the Lakers. George was eventually traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in June.

According to several NBA officials, it would be difficult to prove that the Lakers have tampered with George. The officials also said the Lakers could be fined and have draft picks taken away if it is tampering allegations are proven.

When Johnson started working for the Lakers in April, he appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was asked by Kimmel what the Lakers legend would do in a hypothetical situation if he saw George while on vacation.

“No, we can say, ‘Hi,’ because we know each other,” Johnson replied. “I just can’t say, ‘Hey, we want you to come to the Lakers,’ even though I’m gonna be wink-winking. You know what that means, right?”