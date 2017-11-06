Sports NBA

NBA: Kyrie Irving leads Celtics to ninth straight win

Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Jayson Tatum scored 21 and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to nine games Monday night with a 110-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Atlanta.

The Celtics are 9-2, best in the NBA, and have their longest winning streak in seven years.

“It's a beautiful game when it's played the right way,” said Irving, whose three-point basket from the right wing provided the game’s 25th lead change and put the Celtics ahead to stay at 104-103. “It's not going to look good every possession, but you've got to be able to move onto the next play. I understand that better than most.”

at Golden State 97, Miami 80: Kevin Durant had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the defending champions. Draymond Green had 18 points, nine rebounds and a season-high four three-point baskets for the Warriors, who made only 36.8% of their shots, 11 of 32 from three-point range, but won for the seventh time in eight games.

Brooklyn 98, at Phoenix 92: Former Laker D'Angelo Russell had 23 points and eight assists, Joe Harris scored a season-high 18 points and the Nets ended a four-game slide.

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
62°