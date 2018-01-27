NBA: DeMarcus Cousins' could miss rest of the season after injury in Pelicans' win

Anthony Davis scored 27 points and DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to help the New Orleans Pelicans hold off the Houston Rockets, 115-113 on Friday night. But Cousins injured his left Achilles tendon late in the game, and according to multiple reports, it's a tear that will sideline him the rest of the season.
A fourth straight victory and seventh in eight games against one of the top teams should have been reason to celebrate, but there was only concern for Cousins, who could not put any weight on his left foot as he was helped to the locker room with less than 15 seconds left. Team officials said an MRI will determine the severity of the injury.
Jrue Holiday scored 21 points and sealed the win by deliberately missing a free throw with 1.8 seconds left, causing time to run out as players fought for the rebound. Darius Miller hit six threes, including one with 1:52 left for a five-point lead, and finished with 20 points.
Chris Paul scored a season-high 38 points before fouling out in the final seconds and nearly led Houston back from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit. James Harden had 23 points and 11 assists, and Eric Gordon scored 27 points.
Philadelphia 97, at San Antonio 78: Ben Simmons scored 21 points and the 76ers held the Spurs to season low in points, snapping a 13-game losing streak in San Antonio.
at Cleveland 115, Indiana 108: LeBron James had 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 63rd career triple-double, despite 11 turnovers, as the Cavaliers showed signs of ending their slump.
at Milwaukee 116, Brooklyn 91: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 13 rebounds after missing two games with knee pain.
Utah 97, at Toronto 93: Ricky Rubio hit a go-ahead three-pointer with four seconds left.
at Charlotte 121, Atlanta 110: Kemba Walker had 29 points and two key threes down the stretch. The Hawks have lost six of seven.
New York 107, at Phoenix 85: Enes Kanter scored 15 of his 20 points in the first quarter and the Knicks ended their longest road trip of the season. The Suns' Devin Booker was ejected in the third period after his second technical foul.
Portland 107, at Dallas 93: Damian Lillard scored 28 points as the Trail Blazers won for the fourth time in five games.
Clippers 109, at Memphis 100
Lakers 108, at Chicago 103