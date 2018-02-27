NBA: Anthony Davis scores 53 as Pelicans win again

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 53 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked five shots, and the host New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to six with a 125-116 victory over the hapless Phoenix Suns on Monday night.
Jrue Holiday scored 20 points for the Pelicans, whose season-best unbeaten run has pulled them into a tie with Portland for fifth place in the Western Conference despite being without All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who was lost for the season Jan. 26 with a torn Achilles.
Emeka Okafor, brought back to the NBA for the first time since 2013 about a week after Cousins' injury, scored 14 points.
Golden State 125, at New York 111: Klay Thompson scored 26 points and Stephen Curry had 14 of his 21 in the third quarter, when the Warriors ran another opponent off the floor on their way to a victory over the Knicks.
at Boston 109, Memphis 98: Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in three quarters of work and the Celtics held off the Grizzlies. Boston has won all three of its games coming out of the All-Star break. Terry Rozier finished with 15 points.
at Brooklyn 104, Chicago 87: Alan Crabbe scored 21 points and the Nets snapped an eight-game losing streak. Jarrett Allen and DeMarre Carroll each had 18 points for the Nets, and Joe Harris added 15.
at Dallas 109, Indiana 103: Harrison Barnes scored 21 points, J.J. Barea added 19 and the Mavericks ended a four-game losing streak and stopped the Pacers' four-game winning streak. They also swept the two-game season series.
at Toronto 123, Detroit 94: DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry each scored 20 points, Serge Ibaka had 19 and the Raptors routed the Pistons for their seventh win in eight games.
at Oklahoma City 112, Orlando 105: Paul George scored 26 points, making nine of 20 shots, as the Thunder held Orlando to 43 points on 37% shooting in the second half.
Houston 96, at Utah 85: James Harden had 26 points and Luc Mbah a Moute scored 15 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter in the Rockets' 13th straight win.
Minnesota 118, at Sacramento 100: Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 17 rebounds, and the Timberwolves pulled away in the second half to beat the Kings.
Lakers 123, at Atlanta 104