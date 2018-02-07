NBA's All-Star media day will be open to the public

The NBA will make All-Star media day open to the public for the first time on Feb. 17 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, including autograph and photo opportunities with former players and yet-to-be-announced celebrities.
Aside from seeing media members conduct interviews with All-Star players and competitors, fans both at the convention center and around the world can see and hear interviews livestreamed at mediaday.nba.com.
Tickets are on sale at NBATickets.com for $10. The league announced that all proceeds from ticket sales will go toward nonprofit journalism organizations that will be selected by a panel of media members.
Ro Parrish of NBA TV will host a live show from the All-Star media day event, which will also feature an opportunity for fans to meet team mascots and dance-team members.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. for media day, with former NBA players available from 11:30 a.m. to noon and skills competition competitors available from noon to 12:30 p.m. Members of Team Stephen will be interviewed by the media from 12:30 to 1 p.m., followed by interviews with members of Team LeBron from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
The L.A. Convention Center is also hosting a fan zone called NBA Crossover on Friday through Sunday. All-Star weekend festivities open Friday with a celebrity game at the convention center at 4 p.m. followed by the Rising Stars game, which is scheduled to feature the Lakers' Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, at 6 p.m. at Staples Center.
The All-Star game, which tips off at 5 p.m. PST on Feb. 18, will conclude the activities for the weekend.