NBA playoffs: DeMar DeRozan scores 37, Raptors beat Wizards 130-111

Miles stopped the run with a long 3, Toronto's only one of the second half, and the Raptors put it away with a 17-4 spurt over the next four minutes. The sellout crowd roared when DeRozan forced a turnover and saved the ball from going out of bounds, then passed to Lowry who fed Wright for an alley-oop dunk with 3:38 left, putting Toronto up 125-107.