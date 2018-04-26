Hawks GM says coach Mike Budenholzer's departure was 'harmonious'

Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk on Thursday described coach Mike Budenholzer's exit as "harmonious" and "as mutual as parting can be."
Schlenk also said the decision, finalized and announced late Wednesday, came after many discussions with Budenholzer and was not based on just one factor.
"It's not one thing," Schlenk said. "It was just the course of several conversations we just felt like this was best for him and his career and the right time for the Hawks for where we are."
Added Schlenk: "It was kind of we felt the right time for both of us to go separate directions. It wasn't negative on either side. It was just time for both of us to move forward."
Budenholzer helped to pave his path out of Atlanta by expressing interest in coaching other teams.
Schlenk said he still believed at the end of the season, when the Hawks finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, that Budenholzer would remain the team's coach. Then Budenholzer received permission to interview with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks .
Budenholzer withdrew his name from consideration with the Suns and remains a candidate with the Knicks.
With Budenholzer seeking employment from at least two other teams, it was increasingly difficult for the Hawks to serve as the coach's safety net.
The Hawks, with the blessing of majority owner Tony Ressler, finally decided it was best to find a new coach. The decision came even though ending the relationship with Budenholzer, who had two years remaining on his contract, ended the team's chance to receive compensation if he is hired by another team.
"Obviously Tony is involved in all the decisions," Schlenk said. "We made the decision that was best for us instead of waiting and seeing what might happen. But certainly we had his blessing."
Schlenk said he will look for a new coach who can work with a young, rebuilding team.
Etc.
Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee underwent surgery to fix a core-muscle injury. Plumlee is expected to return to basketball activities this summer and be ready for training camp in the fall. He averaged 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for a Nuggets team that narrowly missed out on the postseason. The 28-year-old Plumlee was acquired by Denver as part of a deal in February 2017 that sent center Jusuf Nurkic to Portland. Plumlee signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the Nuggets last September.