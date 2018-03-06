Arizona's Deandre Ayton is Pac-12 Conference's player, freshman of the year

Washington's Matisse Thybulle was selected the Pac-12 defensive player of the year, Washington State's Robert Franks the most improved player; Arizona State's Remy Martin and Colorado's Dominique Collier the sixth men of the year; Stanford's Dorian Pickens the scholar-athlete of the year; and Washington's Mike Hopkins the coach of the year after guiding his team to a tie for sixth place in the conference standings, four spots higher than predicted in the preseason media poll.