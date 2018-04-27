Pelicans vs. Warriors: How they match up in the second round of the NBA playoffs

Outlook: New Orleans' quick work of the Trail Blazers nearly gave it a crack at Stephen Curry-less Golden State, but Curry scrimmaged Friday and is questionable for Saturday. The Warriors obviously are far better with Curry (41-10) than without him (17-14) but he could have rust with one appearance since March 8. Golden State has dominated New Orleans, winning 24 of 25 regular-season and postseason meetings until a season-ending Pelicans win at Oracle Arena. The Pelicans have won nine consecutive games by averaging 118.2 points and shooting 52% from the field and 40% from three-point range. Davis is the highest scorer this postseason and Holiday was a two-way nightmare in outplaying Portland's Damian Lillard. The playoff version of Rajon Rondo is a wild card. Chicago took a 2-0 playoff lead at Boston last year but lost the next four without Rondo, who fractured his thumb. He averaged 13.3 assists in the first round, but the Warriors and Draymond Green are back to form with the playoffs' top defensive efficiency.