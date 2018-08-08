Sam Dekker takes his place with LeBron James on an epic Cleveland billboard

Former Clippers and Rockets forward Sam Dekker made a splash across social media on Tuesday when he tweeted a Photoshopped image of himself on a billboard that once housed LeBron James’ famous “We Are Witnesses” poster in Cleveland.
Instead of appearing with arms spread and his head looking skyward as James did, Dekker is on hands and knees while a basketball bounces off his face.
Instant classic with the wording, “A true banner we can all agree upon.”
His Twitter feed Tuesday also includes a video post at the request of a follower from his epic dunk against Enes Kanter in December 2016.
That tweet read, “See I don’t always trip.”