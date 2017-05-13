Warriors vs. Spurs: How the teams match up for the Western Conference finals

A look at how the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs match up for the Western Conference finals playoff series.

1. GOLDEN STATE 67-15 (Home: 36-5; Road: 31-10) vs.

2. SAN ANTONIO 61-21 (Home: 31-10; Road: 30-11)

Season series: Spurs won, 2-1.

Key stats: Golden State has won 23 of its past 24 games, including two playoff series sweeps with an average victory margin of 16.5 points; San Antonio has allowed the postseason’s second-lowest opponent field goal percentage (43.6), which only the Warriors (40.7) outdid.

Outlook: The long-awaited Warriors-Spurs postseason clash has come after the perennial West powers missed facing each other since 2013. The Spurs overcame Memphis’ pace and Houston’s shooting barrage despite losing Tony Parker to a postseason-ending quadriceps injury. They now lean more on Kawhi Leonard, who has the playoffs’ best playoff efficiency rating (32.4), and Jonathan Simmons, who averaged 13.5 points per game after Parker’s injury. San Antonio only allowed 8.1 3-pointers made per game this season, a key defensive trait against a Warriors team that went 8-13 this season when making fewer than 10 3-pointers in a game. Leonard will be back at full strength after the Spurs routed Houston by 39 points without him. He likely will match up defensively on Kevin Durant but Draymond Green and Stephen Curry might be bigger keys. Green has thrived in the playoffs, making 21 of 41 3s while averaging 14.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.0 steals. Curry’s lowest road career scoring average (14.0) has come at San Antonio.

Prediction: Warriors in six.

SCHEDULE

(Games 5-7 if necessary; Times PDT)

Game 1: Sunday at Golden State, 12:30 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday at Golden State, 6 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Game 4: May 22 at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Game 5: May 24 at Golden State, 6 p.m.

Game 6: May 26 at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Game 7: May 28 at Golden State, 6 p.m.

