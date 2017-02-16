Darrelle Revis faces assault charges

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was charged with four first-degree felonies and one misdemeanor after allegedly being involved in a fight with two men last weekend in Pittsburgh.

According to a docket sheet filed Thursday night, the 31-year-old Revis is facing two counts of aggravated assault, along with charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats — a misdemeanor — after the incident Sunday about 2:43 a.m.

Revis’ attorney, Blaine Jones, said in a statement while the charges were still pending that Revis was “physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people.” He said Revis “feared for his safety” and sought medical attention, but didn’t offer details about the severity of Revis’ injuries.

Police say the alleged fight started when a 22-year-old man from Kittanning, Pa., saw Revis walking on a Pittsburgh street. After Revis confirmed he was the NFL player, the man started recording the interaction. Revis grabbed the phone and tried to delete the video. A 21-year-old man from Ross Township tried to help the other man, but Revis tossed the phone into the road, the police say.

An argument ensued, ending with another man helping Revis, according to the police statement. Police say the 22-year-old man and the 21-year-old man alleged they were punched and knocked out.

Etc.

The Miami Dolphins put on hold a plan to release left tackle Branden Albert on Thursday after another team expressed interest in a trade. The Dolphins told Albert he won’t be with them for the 2017 season. No trade can be completed until the start of the league year March 9.

The decision to part with Albert clears the way for 2016 first-round draft pick Laremy Tunsil to move over from guard.

Miami released four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Mario Williams, defensive tackle Earl Mitchell and cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu. The departure of those players and Albert will save about $20 million in 2017 cap space.

::

The Cleveland Browns signed long snapper Charley Hughlett to a six-year contract extension.