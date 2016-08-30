Vikings’ Bridgewater injures knee

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a “significant” knee injury in practice Tuesday and the team was awaiting tests to determine how long he might be out.

Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the injury a few hours after an ambulance took Bridgewater from the practice field to a nearby hospital. There is no timetable on how long the third-year quarterback will be out. But when Zimmer was asked if he had any hope of Bridgewater being able to return sometime this season, the coach replied, “I don't know. It doesn't look good right now.”

Bridgewater dropped back to pass during a drill, planted his foot and immediately went down. He grabbed his left knee while concerned teammates and trainers huddled around him.

There is little behind Bridgewater on the depth chart. Shaun Hill is the primary backup, but he's 36 years old and has played only sparingly over the last five years.

Colin Kaepernick will get one more chance to impress Coach Chip Kelly before the San Francisco 49ers announce their starting quarterback even as the debate surrounding Kaepernick's refusal to stand for the national anthem remains heated. Kelly said Tuesday that Kaepernick will play in the team's final exhibition game Thursday night in San Diego after missing the first two preseason games with a tired shoulder. Blaine Gabbert, who is also in the running for the starting job, won't play because he has gotten 30 more plays in the preseason and Kelly does not need to evaluate him further.

The Dallas Cowboys placed quarterback Kellen Moore on season-ending injured reserve, eliminating the chance for him to return after breaking his right ankle in practice early in training camp. Moore was expected to be Tony Romo's backup, and now both are out after Romo broke a bone in his back in the preseason against Seattle. The Cowboys haven't said how long Romo will be out, but rookie fourth-round pick Dak Prescott figures to start at least the first few games if healthy.