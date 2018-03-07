Best seats at new football stadium will come with $100K licensing bill for Rams tickets and $75K for Chargers tickets

"When it comes to the individual fan, you can curate this experience for yourself and you can find the appropriate level of pricing, the right level of seat, which team you want to identify with, and make it your own in a very personal way for your own Los Angeles journey," Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said. "It's a market of 18 million people: there's a high end, a middle end and a low end. We have to make sure this stadium grows our fan base. That it's not limiting, but encompassing.