For 3 figure skaters, the road to Pyeongchang goes through Rafael Arutunian's Lakewood workshop on ice

Their support takes various forms. "Adam helps Nathan if something in his costume is wrong. And he fixes it. And then Nathan helps too. They try to help each other," said Arutunian, a native of Tbilisi, Georgia, a former Soviet republic that's now an independent country. "I try to be honest with all of them and that's why it's so nice to see if somebody's music does not play loud enough and somebody, a competitor, comes up and will fix it. That is interesting to see how they help each other. Fighting is only during competition."